Titanfall 2 reportedly has a major hacking vulnerability Respawn Investigating

The Titanfall 2 community is once again being roiled by issues with hacking, with rumors on Twitter and other social channels of a major security vulnerability.

These rumors seem to be based on this screenshot from a Discord announcement that has been going viral for the majority of the day.

Many members of the Titanfall 2 Community, including. @DirectXeon are reporting that Titanfall 2 is currently massively compromised. Do not launch Titanfall 2 on your PC. It is best to uninstall the game until there are fixes. pic.twitter.com/lNZGbufOL1 Wicked Good Gaming @WickedGoodGamesSeptember 8, 2021

Local code execution is possible from Respawns servers. This bug could potentially affect both consoles running Titanfall 2 and PCs. Although there is still much to be discovered, many community members raised concerns and advised players not to install the game until it’s fixed.

Respawn responded on Twitter, “We are aware of reports of a security vulnerability affecting Titanfall 2 and are investigating. While we don’t have any additional information at this time, we will keep you updated once more is available.

After months of problems with servers, including server denial attacks and other issues, rumors about Titanfall 2’s vulnerability have emerged. In early July, Apex Legends was hacked by a group ostensibly trying to raise awareness of Titanfall’s woes, but who were then accused of having their own ulterior motives by other community members. It’s been an unusual time for Titanfall.

Some members of Titanfall 2’s community have been hesitant to respond to wild rumors. “You are all panicking over a tweet of a screenshot of a discord post claiming the existence of a zero-day multi-platform RCE in a moderately popular game,” one Reddit poster wrote.

Despite all of this, Titanfall 2 is gaining renewed attention due to its critical praise, continued popularity of Apex Legends and extended Xbox Game Pass. But as a five year old game, it reportedly only has “one or two” people working on its various hacks.

IGN reached out to EA and Respawn separately. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation, and provide updates as necessary.

