To enjoy a free UK staycation, ‘freeloading’ tourists make up to pretend they are homeless.

Many campers were accused of using a loophole that allowed rough sleepers to set up tents on the beachfront or promenade at Torquay in Devon. The English Rivera is a popular spot that attracts thousands of tourists every summer.

With Covid's non-stop international travel plans, the demand for accommodations at UK beauty spots is driving prices up. This group of "chancers," it seems, was determined to get the most of summer without spending a lot. Locals have taken notice of their actions in this seaside resort. Roger Carter, Chairman of the Cockington, Chelston and Livermead Community Partnership, stated: "This problem isn't about homeless people – these people have a holiday for free at the expense Torbay taxpayers. This is unacceptable. READ MORE: A1 traffic: Severe delays on dual-carriageway after multiple crashes

These people aren't homeless. They are chancers or freeloaders. It is an awful image that we present to residents and visitors – it isn't about politics, but the council is in charge." The claims received mixed reactions from locals. Some criticized the freeloaders while others believed they were doing nothing wrong when confronted with high holiday prices. Christine Lillicrap posted on Facebook, "What's the problem with that?" They aren't buying second homes.

They might be displeased with having to spend ridiculously high prices for campsites. Donna Nightingale said: "If resorts hadn't raised their prices, they wouldn't have been there so great on them. Hope they enjoy." Clive Hughes stated that if they are not allowed to camp in an approved spot, then it should be removed. One day it'll look like a camping spot, but it won't be long before it becomes a campground.

Torbay Council was contacted to provide comment.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 07:43:00 +0000