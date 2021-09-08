United Airlines will Place Unvaccinated Employees with Religious Workers No Charge Exemptions for Unpaid Leave

United Airlines employees who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave from Oct. 2, the U.S. airline said in a Wednesday memo to staff.

According to the company, employees can return to work once safety and testing procedures have been completed.

In August, the U.S. carrier was the first to mandate vaccinations for its employees.

United stated in the memo that “more than half our employees, who weren’t vaccinated the day before (Aug. 6), we made the announcement of the requirement were now vaccinated.”

The memo stated that “Given these dire statistics, we cannot allow unvaccinated persons back into the workplace until they better understand how they might interact and cooperate with our customers”

Pilots, flight attendants, and all other employees who deal with customers will be able to work without interruption if they are granted religious exemptions.

United stated, “Once you feel the pandemic has subsided meaningfully,”

United may allow some non-customer facing employees to return to work faster, but they will require that unvaccinated employees “undergo weekly COVID-19 screenings, and wear a mask at ALL times”.

United stated that for certain employees, an official return to work date may be considerably later than mid-October.

Employees whose requests for religious exemptions are denied must be vaccinated within five weeks or they will be fired, United said. United stated that the requirements and restrictions for medical exemptions are identical to those of employees, but exemptions won by employees will result in them being placed on temporary medical leaves.

American Airlines announced Friday that it will not offer special leave beginning next month for unvaccinated employees, who are required to be quarantined due to COVID-19.

Delta Air Lines announced last month that employees would have to pay $200 each month more for company-sponsored health insurance if they do not choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

WestJet Group, Canada announced Wednesday that effective October 30, all employees would need to have their vaccines up-to-date.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Washington; Sanjana Shivdas of Bengaluru; Editing and drafting by Sriraj Kalluvila & Aurora Ellis.

