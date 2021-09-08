Vitamin B12 deficiencies: Four easy breakfast options to help you reduce the risk

Switch to a cereal with B12 added.

It couldn’t have been easier to swap. To find out if your cereal contains additional B12, check the label.

You can get extra B12 by buying a new box next time your cereal is in the supermarket.

Your cereal milk will contain B12 as well. Some studies have even suggested that dairy products may be more effective at absorbing B12.

Many plant-based dairy alternatives include vitamin B12 for those who don’t want to drink milk products. Soymilk is especially high in B12 so it’s possible to make vegan-friendly cereal with fortified soymilk.

