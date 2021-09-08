What is the reason bitcoin keeps falling? ‘Very bad day’ for El Salvador bitcoin experiment

On September 8, bitcoin prices plunged to $45,000 (PS32,674.72) Prices have fallen to $45,000 on Wednesday (PS32674.72) after rising to $52,000 (PS37757.46). As El Salvador experiments with crypto, bitcoin’s value continues to decline.

Is this a sign that the world doesn’t want cryptocurrencies to be mainstreamed?

- Advertisement -

The latest slump didn’t just affect Bitcoin.

The market saw prices fall across all markets with XRP Ripple and Ethereum both dropping in value.

The market has been wiped out by these falls, which is $400 billion (PS290.44 trillion).

READ MORE: Ethereum has ‘very high potential’ to overtake Bitcoin