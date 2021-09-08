What is the reason bitcoin keeps falling? ‘Very bad day’ for El Salvador bitcoin experiment

On September 8, bitcoin prices plunged to $45,000 (PS32,674.72) Prices have fallen to $45,000 on Wednesday (PS32674.72) after rising to $52,000 (PS37757.46). As El Salvador experiments with crypto, bitcoin’s value continues to decline.
Is this a sign that the world doesn’t want cryptocurrencies to be mainstreamed?
The latest slump didn’t just affect Bitcoin.
The market saw prices fall across all markets with XRP Ripple and Ethereum both dropping in value.
The market has been wiped out by these falls, which is $400 billion (PS290.44 trillion).
However, bitcoin’s recent drop has been attributable to El Salvador’s recent action.
After El Salvador declared it as legal tender, Bitcoin’s price crashed to the lowest level in almost a month on September 7.
This caused other cryptos’ prices to plummet.
Investors were faced with technical glitches on the first day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal currency. Servers couldn’t handle user registrations.
Initial platforms like Apple and Huawei didn’t offer the Chivo digital wallet, which is government-backed.
Chivo appeared on more platforms later in the day.
After an initial bumpy start, Chivo was accepted by McDonald’s and Starbucks.
Johnny Wright Sol, an opposition politician, told BBC that President Bukele and his government had a terrible day.
He said that the majority of people don’t know much about cryptocurrency. We do know that it is a volatile market. That was evident today.
Neil Williams, a Reeds Solicitors LLP lawyer and expert in cryptocurrency tax said that the market’s reluctance accept cryptocurrencies as mainstream has continued to cause volatility.
He told Express.co.uk: “The inherent volatility of Bitcoin and by extension other crypto assets, should be tempered by the introduction of mainstream acceptance, yet there is still an unknown which can send jittery ripples in the markets.
“El Salvador may be able to open the door for other people to make the leap, and this could lead to a change in the behavior of crypto markets, becoming more mainstream.
While theory may support it, the reality is more likely to be supported by practice.
Publiated at 13:38:11, Wed. 08 Sep 2021