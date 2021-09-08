Whitehall is locked down by Downing Street as Boris Johnson prepares to go on PMQs

City of Westminster Police posted on Twitter: “Just before 11:00hrs, Wednesday 8 September,” officers in charge of Downing Street observed a white-colored object on Whitehall. A cordon was put up while an evaluation is done to see if the item is suspect. - Advertisement - A cordon was established while the investigation took place. The item that was being thrown away was found near Prime Minister’s Residence. As a security and safety measure, police on motorbikes guarded both roads.

The City of Westminster Police has since provided an update. They tweeted at 11.32 am: “The item was assessed and is not suspect.” “The cordon has been lifted. The incident is being documented in a video that circulates. It shows the bomb disposal unit arriving at the scene to inspect the “discarded object”. - Advertisement - It happened just as the Prime Minister was about to leave Downing Street for the House of Commons. READ MORE: Boris could be saved by Starmer in National Insurance vote

This will likely be the main subject of the half hour session. National Insurance will increase by 1.25% if the pledge is supported. This would apply to both employees and employers. As the leader of Opposition, the Prime Minister will likely face backbench rebellion during the election. - Advertisement - In the past, the Labour leader has repeatedly stated that his party would not accept a rise in national insurance payments to cover social care. This statement was made in a letter he sent to the Prime Minister. This is an breaking story… more to come

Publiated at 10:29.00 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021