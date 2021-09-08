Quantcast
Whitehall is locked down by Downing Street as Boris Johnson prepares to go on PMQs

By Newslanes Media
City of Westminster Police posted on Twitter: “Just before 11:00hrs, Wednesday 8 September,” officers in charge of Downing Street observed a white-colored object on Whitehall.

A cordon was put up while an evaluation is done to see if the item is suspect.

A cordon was established while the investigation took place. The item that was being thrown away was found near Prime Minister’s Residence. As a security and safety measure, police on motorbikes guarded both roads.

The City of Westminster Police has since provided an update.

They tweeted at 11.32 am: “The item was assessed and is not suspect.” “The cordon has been lifted.

The incident is being documented in a video that circulates. It shows the bomb disposal unit arriving at the scene to inspect the “discarded object”.

It happened just as the Prime Minister was about to leave Downing Street for the House of Commons.

This will likely be the main subject of the half hour session.

National Insurance will increase by 1.25% if the pledge is supported. This would apply to both employees and employers.

As the leader of Opposition, the Prime Minister will likely face backbench rebellion during the election.

In the past, the Labour leader has repeatedly stated that his party would not accept a rise in national insurance payments to cover social care. This statement was made in a letter he sent to the Prime Minister.

This is an breaking story… more to come

Publiated at 10:29.00 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021

