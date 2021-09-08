Windwalker, the Hero from Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Echo is Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has been showcasing the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 with a series of impressive tech demos, and now the protagonist from those demos is coming to Fortnite. She’s also apparently called Windwalker Echo.

Windwalker Echo, a character previously unknown, has appeared in Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 tech demonstrations. This includes the Lumen in the Land of Nanite tech video that showed off the lighting and geometry tool as well as the Valley of the Ancient tech demo.

Credit to Epic Games

Both Lumen in the Land of Nanite and Valley of the Ancient are playable tech demos even though there’s no plan to create a game starring Windwalker Echo. She will be available in Fortnite, at the very least, starting tonight.

Unreal Engine partnered also with Mold3D Studio to create a brand new animation called “Slay”, which shows Windwalker Echo at work. It’s available below.

Unreal Engine 5 is currently available in Early Access and developers with an Unreal license are free to test and experiment. Other studios have already begun to line up for Unreal Engine 5, including Gears’ studio The Coalition and possibly BioWare, who are both looking for their next Mass Effect game.

Fortnite is set to end its current Chapter 2 Season 7 event with a big finale called Operation: Sky Fire. This is a one-time event that will end the battle against the alien invaders. It’s scheduled for September 12, at 11 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s News Editor. He can be reached at @lawoftd

