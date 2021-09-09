3 year old boy attacked by dog at park, while his owners laughed

While the youngster was being mauled, his owners laughed at him in Burslem park in Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire). In the horror, the boy sustained a severe injury to his arm and had to be taken to hospital.

The mum shared details online and wrote “Hi everyone, I want to share with you all what happened between me, my son, and four year old on 29 August 2021 at 17.30. - Advertisement - While we were playing tennis, a dog ran up to me and began attacking my son. I ran to rescue my son, and was pushing the dog away. I was reassured by the owners that my dog was just playing. Stoke-on-Trent Live reports the dog was a French Mastiff and says its owners only intervened when the boy’s mum started screaming and shouting.

Mom added that her son has been crying since then. - Advertisement - This traumatized him. My son’s experience was something that no child should have to go through. He was fortunate that he wasn’t severely hurt and that the wounds weren’t too deep. They believed the dog was just playing, and that he wasn’t a danger. “I began shouting, which led to the owners intervening. My son became very scared when the dog left. His inner arm was infected and his shoulder area had an additional wound. “

The attack occurred on August 29, and is being investigated by the Staffordshire Police. - Advertisement - The force spokeswoman said that they are investigating the incident in which a boy aged three was bit by a Burslem park dog. The dog’s owners were described as being white. The man was dressed in a red jacket and a baseball cap, while the woman was wearing grey Adidas hoodies. “The boy was brought to A&E for cuts.”

