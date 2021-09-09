Although the iPhone 13 is still unknown, it has been suggested that the iPhone 14 could be revealed. Have just leaked

Expect the iPhone 14 to have rounded volume buttons, similar to those found on the iPhone 4/5 and 5, as well as a redesigned microphone and speaker grilles.

The lightning port won’t change, at least not for certain iPhone 14 models.

This could prove to be an issue for Apple fans who have waited long enough to see the USB-C connector on the iPhone.

Prosser’s comments about the iPhone 14, which were highlighted in a post by MacRumours, are also in keeping with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the 2022 iPhone earlier this year.

An analyst said that at most, some iPhone 14 models would ditch the notch in favor of a single punch hole camera.

Production yields will determine whether all iPhone 14 models have the punch hole camera instead of the notch.

