Andy Jassy CEO of Amazon, Ciara pop star, and many other GeekWire Summit: Speakers from the top

Andy Jassy joins us on stage for an interviewat the 10th annual GeekWire SummitIn October, he made his first public appearance since Jeff Bezos’s departure as Amazon founder and CEO.

- Advertisement -

This annual conference brings together community, business and tech leaders to have a discussion about the future. It will be held in Seattle on Oct. 4/5. You can attend in person or virtually.

GeekWire Summit Ticketsare available now.Please take the time to readthe GeekWire Summit FAQFor more information on COVID safety protocols, see In-person Attendance.

Jassy headlines a line-up that includes:

Check out the complete lineup on theGeekWire Summit event pageThis includes leading cybersecurity experts and environmental specialists. As the event draws near, more speakers will be announced.

- Advertisement -

GeekWire Summit tickets are very limited.Block 41One of the coolest places in downtown Seattle is.

We are grateful to our sponsor.Bank of AmericaGeekWire is grateful to you for making this event accessible to a larger audience online and allowing us to provide a limited amount of scholarships to virtual ticket holders. Please contact the events team at[email protected].

This annual tradition will be continued. We are thrilled and look forward to meeting everyone both in person and online.at the GeekWire Summit on Oct. 4 and 5.

Publiated at Thu, 09/09/2021 16:40:41 +0000