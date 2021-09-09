AstraZeneca is worried: EU has listed a new side effect to the UK vaccine, nerve damage warning

Scientists from the University of Oxford, British-Swedish AstraZeneca developed the AstraZeneca jab.

The World Health Organization approved two versions of the jab for emergency use. One is made by the Serum Institute of India, and one by AstraZeneca SKBio in South Korea.

The EMA granted approval for the vaccine to people over 18 after an initial evaluation.

According to the WHO, people with severe allergies should avoid any vaccine.

In the meantime, further research is being done to determine if vaccinations are appropriate for children younger than 18.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 17:32:00 +0000