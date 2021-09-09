BlackBerry has returned! This is the new BlackBerry smartphone! Its rivals need to be concerned

BlackBerry enjoyed a dominance in the early 2000s that was so strong, but it has been beaten by many other companies. BlackBerry once held a staggering 50 percent market share in the US and 20% of global smartphone sales.

Blackberry Messenger (BBM), a popular smartphone for younger generations, was a huge success. It also allowed users to easily send email on-the-go making it an essential device for businesses.

The launch of the iPhone by Apple changed everything. The world was obsessed within a matter of years with touchscreen smartphones. Apple’s iPhone outsold the BlackBerry quickly and put these devices on the backfoot.

Although the firm tried its best to compete with other companies like Samsung, Motorola, and Nokia in an effort to attract customers back, sales have never recovered to their glory days.

BlackBerry seems ready for another attempt at smartphone sales, but this time it will launch them via Onward Mobility.

The little-known mobile security firm claims it is now BlackBerry’s home and promises to launch new 5G-ready smartphones by the end.