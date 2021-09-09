BMW is a trusted partner in New York Fashion Week for many years. It is the official automotive partner of this year’s show. There are many surprises in store for participants. The partnership with IMG, New York Fashion Week’s producer will allow for a deeper exploration of design, fashion and culture. The BMW iX will be a unique model by British designer Christian Cowan, Victor Cruz (fashion insider and New York Giants alum).

BMW will host “The Future of Fashion and Luxury- Altuzarra’s Return to NYFW”, a panel discussion that features Joseph Altuzarra, a luxury woman’s ready to wear designer. Tiffany Reid is vice president of fashion at Bustle Media Group. Uwe Dreher (VP of Marketing, BMW of North America) said, “New York Fashion Week is a fantastic platform to show our new, fully electric and highly sustainable BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle.”

The collaborations will spawn a content series dubbed “The Ultimate Design Evolution” meant to showcase the intersection of the fashion and automotive industries as both experience a period of revolutionary change. The fashion industry’s turn away from trend-focused “fast fashion” products and toward well-made, long-lasting staples that combine style and function mirrors BMW’s clear focus on sustainability, innovation and unique design for the future.

BMW USA will share the content from the event on its social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. It is certain that the content with Victor Cruz, a former NFL player and Super Bowl champ, will draw a lot attention. In 2016, Sports Illustrated named him the most fashion-forward athlete. He also has his own fashion label.