Britons will see a’significant decline in their incomes’ due to furloughs and Universal Credit’ uplifts

The welfare expert said that the pandemic had exacerbated the inequalities among the elderly and young, which are both the most economically vulnerable groups in the UK.

Ms McNeil said: “It’s definitely the youngest, and the oldest that is most vulnerable.

The scheme is most popular among the under-25s and the over-65 age group. This is the current picture, but there are still many unknowns.

Aside from furlough, the end to the PS20 Universal Credit uplift is likely to be the primary factor which will affect Britons’ incomes over the coming months, according to Ms McNeil.

She explained that “for those who come off it, who don’t go into work after being on furlough, there will be a substantial drop in income.”

“We have one of most generous social insurance systems in the world. That has been highlighted by the pandemic.

