Warehouse workers in California are one step closer to being able to pee in peace. Yesterday’s vote in the California Senate was 26-11 to approve AB 701, a bill that targets Amazon and other warehousing firms who track employee productivity. Employers would be prohibited from counting worker productivity against compliance with safety and health laws (and yes, even bathroom breaks) as a result of the bill. Warehouse workers are increasingly being governed by algorithms. This bill is the first to be addressed by algorithmic work in America, according to organizers. It’s currently on its way to Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature.

Although some observers expect Newsom to sign the bill given his record on other pro-worker legislation, such as AB 5, he has thus far remained mum on AB 701. When asked about his intentions, Newsom’s office demurred, saying only, “The bill will be evaluated on its merits when it reaches the governor’s desk.” (The governor is currently fending off a recall election, which takes place September 14.)

Advocates like Yesenia Barrerra, a former Amazon seasonal worker, were pleased to hear that AB 701 was passed. She traveled from her home in California to support the bill and helped stage a mock assembly on the steps to the Capitol. Barrera worked in the fulfillment center at Rialto (California) for five months before she was fired. She didn’t know the inflexibility of Amazon’s productivity system or how extensive Amazon’s barcode-based employee tracking matrix. It was assumed that only lazy people were fired.

Barrera’s barcode scanner got caught underneath some conveyor belt boxes during one busy shift. She struggled to get the gun out as more boxes tumbled down the conveyor belt. She finally pulled it out but the gun hit her face. It injures her eyes so she temporarily sees black. Her supervisor arrived shortly after to inquire why she had stopped scanning. “I thought, how could she have known that I wasn’t scanning?” “She wasn’t in that area.” She says at an on-site clinic she was handed a paper towel, an ibuprofen and told to go back to work. My manager told me that he saw her take the ibuprofen. Barrera says, “You’ll be fine.” During her own vision loss, Barrera became aware of the fact that an all-seeing eye was constantly watching over her.

Barrera was subsequently written up for excessive “Time Off Task,” Amazon’s system to track employee productivity. The TOT clock started ticking if Barrera stayed longer than five minutes without scanning the barcode. This applies regardless of whether the time was used to go to the toilet, wipe down the workstation or just for a rest. Amazon changed the TOT system in June to allow for a greater average of TOT. A TOT excess was cause for termination and a writeup. Barrera says that sometimes we would chit-chat and then the girls would say, “I’m having my period and I’m receiving Time Off Task.” When she went to report for her next shift, she found her badge was not working and she had been fired. (Amazon didn’t respond to any requests for comment about Barrera’s story, or on anything related to AB 701.

Barrera workers would see a change in the system with AB 701. Employers must disclose to employees their productivity goals upon hiring, as well as any sanctions for not meeting them. Time off for trips to the toilet and legal health measures such as stretching or disinfecting a workspace don’t count. “Trips” is what you mean. Some warehouses can hold so many items that it takes 10-15 minutes to walk round the bathroom. Eight if you jog, says Barrera.) The state labor commissioner has access to information on injury rates and quotas, and workers can request 90-days worth of productivity data. An employee may sue an employer if they fail to follow the Private Attorney Generals Act.