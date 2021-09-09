Cancer: More than 81% of patients with breast cancer have a vitamin deficiency

There are a number of lifestyle factors accountable for the development of cancer. Although poor diet is the most important factor, there are also evidence that deficiency of vitamins and minerals may cause DNA damage. While most vitamins can only be absorbed by diet, vitamin D (and other important nutrients) can also be obtained through sunlight exposure. Vitamin D has been shown to protect against certain types of cancer by affecting the cell cycle.

Researchers found higher levels of vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency among breast-cancer patients. The results showed that 55.6 percent had breast cancer patients with vitamin D deficiencies compared to 49.5 percent in controls. 26.2 percent had vitamin D deficiency in cancer patients compared to the healthy controls. Researchers noted that "insufficient or deficient vitamin D concentrations were detected [in 81.8% of cancer-stricken women and 69.6% of those without cancer]. These results agree with prior studies which showed a high incidence of vitamin D deficiency in women who have breast cancer.

"The active form of [vitamin D] and its derivatives may exert anti-tumour effects through negative regulation of growth factor signalling, in addition to its effects on proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis and angiogenesis." Machado said: "The active vitamin D metabolite's effects on breast tissue are controlled by vitamin D receptors. This regulates the expression genes that control cell proliferation, differentiation, and death. Vitamin D may lower cancer risk. It inhibits cell proliferation and differentiation, as well as inhibiting angiogenesis in normal and malignant breasts. "Many uncontrolled studies have shown a high incidence of vitamin D deficiency among women who have breast cancer."

This study is part of a growing body that shows an inverted association between vitamin deficiency (vitamin D) and the incidence of many cancers including lung, pancreatic, and kidney disease. Previous studies have found that vitamin D supplements could reduce the risk of cancer by up to 38 percent. It was previously believed that vitamin C could lower the chance of dying from cancer than the incidence. Vitamin D deficiency affects one billion people around the world. Symptoms include depression, back and bone pain and fatigue.

Britain has one of the highest levels of vitamin D deficiency in Europe, with one in four Britons lacking the vitamin. Public Health England recommends that everyone take vitamin D supplements every day in the UK. New advice has been issued last year recommending that supplements be taken due to restrictions on outdoor coronavirus. A vitamin D deficiency could have severe health effects, such as diabetes, Alzheimer's, and osteoporosis. Vitamin D is naturally found in eggs, fish liver oil, and fatty fish.

Published at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 09:20:00 +0000