China’s WeRide introduces Robovan as its first electric vehicle autonomous cargo van

WeRide, a Chinese autonomous driving company has revealed its first cargo van. This vessel will allow it to self-drive in the realm of urban logistics. WeRide is partnering with Jiangling Motors, a Chinese auto manufacturer (JMC), and ZTO Express, a Chinese express delivery company to scale up its self-driving van.

Tony Han (founder and CEO of WeRide), Wenhui Jin (executive vice president at JMC) and Renqun Jin (vice president of ZTO) signed the deal on Wednesday during WeRide’s most recent online press conference, “The Next.” According to the statement, ZTO will use the Robovans in its urban logistics service. TechCrunch was told by a spokesperson for WeRide that Robovans would be built on JMC’s fully redundant vehicle platform and combined with WeRide’s full-stack software, hardware autonomous driving (AD), solutions.

WeRide has been raking in cash over the past year on its route to commercialization, with over $600 million raised from Series B and C rounds in the span of five months and a current $3.3 billion valuation. In June, the company acquired MoonX.AI, a Guangzhou-based autonomous trucking company, although it hasn’t yet committed to developing a commercial product in that space yet. WeRide is advancing ahead of its competitors by having autonomous buses, ride-hailing and urban logistics, as well as hints of self-driving trucks, in place.

Chinese search engine Baidu’s self-driving unit mainly focuses on robotaxi and, as of April this year, buses. Pony.AI, which has also piloted robotaxis in China, recently received the green light to fly its trucks around China. However, no buses have been tested. Waymo Via knocks both last-mile and trucking off the list, and its autonomous taxis make for a very long feather in the company’s cap, but Waymo hasn’t yet released any news about self-driving buses. GM-backed Cruise appears to stick with small vehicles, including delivery and rideshare.

WeRide says its van already has Level 4 autonomous capabilities, which the Society of Automotive Engineers defines as a car that takes the wheel and doesn’t require human interaction in most cases, although a human still has the option to manually override. Although Level 4 vehicles are limited in their ability to operate, they can be used for ridesharing and could also operate inside a geofence.

WeRide has already tested its Robotaxi service for two years with the public. The company is confident the Robovan can handle a range of traffic situations across ZTO’s network. This covers more than 99% of China’s counties and cities, as ZTO states.

WeRide spokeswoman said that the Robovan was already built and quietly tested in China. Although it is too soon to give a timeline for when JMC and WeRide will start mass production, the spokesperson stated that pilot testing will continue at WeRide in one or three of the locations. This will verify both the stability and safety of the vehicle.

TechCrunch spoke with a spokesperson who stated that “Right thereafter, we aim to be true driverless within a few areas” and work on our knowledge of urban logistics applications using Robovans. Robovan has similar regulations to Robotaxi, as both Robovans and Robotaxi operate in cities. China’s regulation is catching up to the advancement of autonomous driving technology. In three to five years, you will be able to see Robovans that are truly driverless.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 09:34:35 +0000