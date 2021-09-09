Quantcast
Cholesterol: A single drink can lower your cholesterol by as much as 30%

By Newslanes Media
Green tea is good for lowering cholesterol. But there’s a better way to get your health back: eat green tea.

Mediterranean Diet is good for your heart and has been proven to reduce cholesterol, as well as other markers of heart disease.

Mediterranean food is rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts as well as beans, cereals and grains.

This diet also includes low amounts of dairy and meat foods, and is proven to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

