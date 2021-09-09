Christine McGuinness celebrated Felicity McGuinness’ 5th birthday Birthday party with princess

- Advertisement -

Christine McGuinness pulled out all the stops as she celebrated her daughter Felicity’s 5th birthday on Thursday.

The mum-of-three, 33, put on a lavish princess party for her youngest child complete with a pink, purple and gold balloon display and a large castle-shaped cake.

‘Happy birthday. Felicity, you’ll always be my baby,’ Christine wrote to the birthday girl in a touching Instagram caption.

Happy birthday: Christine McGuinness pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Felicity’s 5th birthday with a lavish princess party on Thursday

Felicity was hypnotised by the stunning balloon arch and two-tier cake as she stared at her mum in awe.

The birthday girl donned a personalised Liverpool football kit with her name and age on the back and wore her long brunette locks in two bunches with matching red bows.

Christine wrote on Instagram: ‘My little miss Felicity is 5 today. She is a whirlwind of fun, a ball of energy and god knows this one keeps me on my toes.

‘You’ll always be my baby’: The mum-of-three showered her youngest child with a pink, purple and gold balloon display and a large castle-shaped cake

‘Felicity is growing into a polite little girl with impeccable manners and the biggest heart. I am so lucky she is mine!’

Christine put on a stylish display as she celebrated her youngest child’s birthday in a green maxi floral dress and glittering silver sandals.

She was every inch the doting mum as she held out the Disney princess cake to her daughter.

Woo: The mum of three also shared footage of her kids excitedly running towards a bouncy castle in the garden together

Bouncing around: Felicity’s older siblings Penelope, 8, and Leo, 8, sported matching LFC kits as they happily played together in the garden

The reality star also shared footage of her kids excitedly running towards a bouncy castle in the garden together.

Felicity’s older siblings twins Penelope, 8, and Leo, 8, sported matching LFC kits as they happily played together in the garden.

The celebration comes after Christine’s comedian husband Paddy rallied for greater support for parents of autistic children last month, while revealing an ‘ignorant’ encounter with a stranger involving his children.

All three of the couple’s children are autistic and Paddy appeared on Sky News to call for greater awareness and education regarding the condition.

During the illuminating discussion, he discussed his family’s challenges and used a recent incident in a supermarket carpark to highlight prejudices that still persist.

Candid: The celebration comes after Christine’s comedian husband Paddy rallied for greater support for parents of autistic children last month

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

Autism is a spectrum, and is not classified as a disease or illness.

He said: ‘It’s a shame, you’re out with your kids with autism, they may have a meltdown, they may be upset about something, and a lot of people… might think, ‘That child is spoilt, why is the child screaming? Why aren’t the parents doing something about it?’

‘Unfortunately a lot of parents [with autistic children] become very insular, they won’t go out, they won’t go on holiday with their kids.

‘Just speaking personally, me and my family, we’ve had one holiday with our children…it was so stressful for the children even taking them through an airport that we, for us… We just had to readjust to that and do things at home with them. And they’re very happy.’

‘But again I do feel for those parents… And I do understand why they might not want to do something so simple as jump into a car to go to the supermarket for fear of people judging them.’

Good cause: All three of the couple’s children are autistic and Paddy called for greater awareness and education regarding the condition

Paddy said: ‘You can’t always be too hard on people who are ignorant to autism.

‘I’ve been in a disabled parking space with my children and had to educate a bloke there who was clearly being judgemental on why we were parking there, even though we had a blue badge.

‘And he said, ‘well they don’t look disabled’, and you know…you’ve got to bite your lip in those circumstances and just take a deep breath.

‘These are the prejudices that you’ve got to meet head on and I think education is the best way of doing that.’

Motivated: Paddy added: ‘These are the prejudices that you’ve got to meet head on and I think education is the best way’

Detailing hurdles he faces everyday while raising three autistic children, Paddy continued: ‘Something simple like going to the supermarket becomes an advanced operation of planning, making sure everything is just right

‘Everyday this challenge is thrown up at you, but also as well everyday there’s amazing things [that] happen surrounding people with autism.

‘I’m constantly learning every single day so the fact that I’m surrounded by autism 24/7 and still learning makes me think [that] a lot of people who aren’t aware of autism and the challenges it brings need to be educated a little bit about that.’