Dak Prescott’s arm strength: What is the deal? QB’s strength in the arm Questions during Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers

Are Dak and his family really coming back?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys’ quarterback made his comeback to the field on Thursday night. He began his 2021 NFL season against the Buccaneers at Tampa. Although his stats were good in the first half (23 of 32 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns), some viewers noticed something wasn’t right with his throws.

Many looked out of place, particularly early on in the game. CeeDee Lamb made a few poor throws, including one that resulted in an error and another which caused a drop. There were also deep misfires that left viewers anxious.

On several occasions, he also seemed to be lacking velocity.

Prescott’s touchdown pass of 22 yards to Lamb in quarter one required that the Dallas wideout slow down to capture the ball.

Prescott may have a valid reason. He is currently dealing with an injury to his right lat that kept him out of training camp. Prescott will have MRIs every other week to check if his lat and throwing shoulder are still in good shape as the season goes on.

The NBC broadcast noted Prescott’s new pregame warmup that focuses on flexibility and loosening his arm. This is similar to the routine an MLB pitcher might use.

Prescott’s performance in the first half kept the Cowboys within striking distance; they were trailing 21-16 at intermission. But analysts, viewers and fans said that Prescott had something wrong with his arm.

Well, dak isn’t healthy — Charles (crying online). mcdonald – @FourVertsSeptember 10, 2021

Dak is reminiscent of late-career Peyton Manning. Complete command of offense, though a noodle arm. Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard).September 10, 2021

Dak tried to use a lot more gas for the third down throw, but it didn’t seem like it had enough velocity. This statement is true. Dak is playing an extremely reasonable game, but his arm doesn’t seem right. https://t.co/AVjBLWgJ5n — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive)September 10, 2021

Although Dak Prescott may not be 100% in his arm, he is still a baller. #DALvsTB Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle).September 10, 2021

Although Dak’s arm looks different, everything else remains the same. Being able to get to the right person everytime and having such control in the pocket. This dude is a great offensive player. — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass)September 10, 2021

Dak may still be suffering from a broken arm. There is no one velocity. — Matt Nelson (@MJNDesigner)September 10, 2021

Cris Collinsworth continues to talk about Dak Prescott’s beauty, which I agree with. However, he has been thrown off at least three balls tonight. The zip around his passes, whether it be the ankle or arm, doesn’t look complete. — Tyler Steege (@HandsTeamTy)September 10, 2021

Although the arm may not be as good, it still looks Dak. They have a life. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann)September 10, 2021

Prescott made an interceptions midway through third quarter. He was making an intermediate throw across the middle, which was too wide for Lamb. Lamb ended up tipping it. It was a touchdown for the Bucs, which led to a 28-19 advantage.

What is the cause? What about recovery after injury? We don’t know.

This turn of events is not good news for Cowboys.

Publié Fri, 10 Sept 2021 at 03:22.52 +0000