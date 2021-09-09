Dallara and BMW team up for the LMDh prototype racing

BMW is moving ahead with its future LMDh initiatives. The BMW Motorsport division today announced that two prototype cars’ chassis will be built in close cooperation with Dallara. From the 2023 season, the first BMW LMDh racing car will be featured in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Dallara is among the four licensed constructors to build the next-generation LMP2 chassis. From which, an LMDh has to be created. Dallara announced just last month that it would continue to work with Cadillac in LMDh racing. On Wednesday, the contract was signed at Dallara’s headquarters in Varano de Melegari. (ITA).

“In Dallara, we are delighted to have found a partner for our LMDh project that shares our passion, professionalism and huge ambition in motorsport and, like us, is fully committed to the goal of writing a new success story in the history of BMW M Motorsport from 2023,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH, during his trip to Italy. He took the opportunity, along with Mike Krack, Head of BMW M Motorsport, and Maurizio Leschiutta, head of the LMDh project, to check out the outstanding development and test capabilities that Dallara has to offer.

Today’s details about the BMW LMDh were not revealed, such as the engine configuration. The future LMDh will require manufacturers to provide their own engines with a maximum power output of 470kW. This is in addition to a Bosch 50kW electric motor. This hybrid system is expected to produce 500kW, or 670 HP. Williams Advanced Engineering will supply the lithium-ion traction batteries and the sequential gearbox from Xtrac.

Current IMSA regulations limit the price for the hybrid powertrain at $350,000, and the chassis at $409,000. One LMDh will cost between $1.5 and 1.6million.

