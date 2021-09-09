Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards and This Week’s Bungie Loot Report

Bungie warns that the Trials of Osiris will not be as successful today than they were in the past.

Having removed the activity from the weekly rotation during the start of Destiny 2 Season 15, this will be the first time Guardians can dip back into the action.

It is important to mention that there are no longer any weekly challenges of three, five or seven wins. Instead, there’s a new challenge called win rounds.

Bungie confirmed that a seven-win new challenge would be offered starting at Saint-14.

Guardians should also note that Reputation per match is now scaled according to the number of rounds won on tickets. Trials passages have been account scoped. This means that even if the ticket was purchased on the same character as the original, it will not reset your ticket wins.

Bungie claims that the changes to Trials of Osiris will allow players to receive more rewards, even though they aren’t winning all matches.