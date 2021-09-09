Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards and This Week’s Bungie Loot Report

Bungie warns that the Trials of Osiris will not be as successful today than they were in the past.
Having removed the activity from the weekly rotation during the start of Destiny 2 Season 15, this will be the first time Guardians can dip back into the action.
It is important to mention that there are no longer any weekly challenges of three, five or seven wins. Instead, there’s a new challenge called win rounds.
Bungie confirmed that a seven-win new challenge would be offered starting at Saint-14.
Guardians should also note that Reputation per match is now scaled according to the number of rounds won on tickets. Trials passages have been account scoped. This means that even if the ticket was purchased on the same character as the original, it will not reset your ticket wins.
Bungie claims that the changes to Trials of Osiris will allow players to receive more rewards, even though they aren’t winning all matches.
Trials Reputation unlocks Trials Engrams, and Other Rewards via Saint-14 during a Season.
With many Trials of Osiris Rewards scheduled to launch today, Bungie confirmed that these rewards will go live. Here’s what Bungie told gamers just before launch.
Trials introduces a Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle this Season to the Destiny loot box. Reed’s Remorset is a fun new perk that can be rolled with some great combinations like Triple Tap or Vorpal Weapon. It also deals some Stasis Damage.
This weapon is worth having if you have the Particle Deconstruction Artifact MOD.
“Saint-14’s vendor inventory has been refreshed, giving Guardians the opportunity to target more loot they have previously purchased. It can be compared to focusing engrams at Umbral Decoder within the H.E.L.M. “Get out there and earn some engrams.
Changes made to the rulesets
- Trials of Osiris Round Time Reduced to 90 Seconds
- Trials of Osiris — Every round begins with a new special ammo.
- Trials of Osiris require Crossplay to be allowed.
- Add Third-person Camera Restricted tooltip to the screen and load screen hint for Trials, Elimination and Showdown.
- Trials of Osiris require purchase of current yearly expansion.
- To play, you will need Beyond Light.
- Beginning February 22, 2022, the Witch Queen will become required.
As the Trials launch later today, more changes may be made. There is no information on new maps or any change to rotation.
Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 00:46:00 +0000