Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur now? Is he trying to sell anything?

More Legendary Weapons, armour and exotic will be available in Destiny 2 today, courtesy of Xur.

Bungie might have grand plans for Destiny 2 in the months ahead of The Witch Queen. Guardians, however, can be assured that Xur won’t be moving anytime soon.

The Agent of Nine’s return is one of few events that has a consistent pattern each week. September 10th will be no exception.

Today is the scheduled day for Xur’s return. He will stay until September 14th, when he will resume his weekly reset.

Like last week, Xur will return with an array of Legendary items and Exotic products, which can be purchased using Legendary Shards.