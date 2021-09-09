Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur now? Is he trying to sell anything?

More Legendary Weapons, armour and exotic will be available in Destiny 2 today, courtesy of Xur.
Bungie might have grand plans for Destiny 2 in the months ahead of The Witch Queen. Guardians, however, can be assured that Xur won’t be moving anytime soon.
The Agent of Nine’s return is one of few events that has a consistent pattern each week. September 10th will be no exception.
Today is the scheduled day for Xur’s return. He will stay until September 14th, when he will resume his weekly reset.
Like last week, Xur will return with an array of Legendary items and Exotic products, which can be purchased using Legendary Shards.
Guardians hope that the revamped lineup of Xur will carry on through Season 15.
Xur sold these last week: Hard Light Energy Auto Rifle, Graviton Forfeit Hunter Helmet, 23 Legendary Shards. Peregrine Greaves titan Leg Armor, 23 Legendary Shards. Contraverse Hold Warlock Gauntlets, 23 Legendary Shards.
Legendary Weapons: Dire Promise Primary hand Cannon, Gnawing Hunger Energy Auto Rifle and Cold Denial Primary Pulse Rifle. Distant Tumulus Energy Sniper Rifle. Wishbringer Energy Shotgun. Seventh Seraph SAW Heavy Machine Gun. Trinary System Energy Fusion Rifle.
Xur will return to his favorite haunts around 6 p.m. BST. Notable locations include Nessus and The Tower, as well as the EDZ of Earth.
Guardians have the opportunity to acquire an Exotic Engram every week using Legendary Shards. These Exotics will be decrypted as Exotics not yet in your collection.
Along with Xur, Xur’s bags of loot and other long-running activities will return to Destiny 2 this weekend.
Season 15 will see the return of the Trials of Osiris, which will offer a variety of loot.
Bungie sent a message explaining that the new Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle is being added to Destiny’s loot tables. Reed’s Regret is a fun weapon that can do some Stasis damage as well as allow you to create some perk combinations like Triple Tap or Vorpal Weapon. This weapon is great when paired with the Particle Deconstruction Artifact MOD.
“Saint-14’s vendor inventory has been refreshed, giving Guardians the opportunity to target more loot they have previously purchased. It can be compared to focusing engrams at Umbral Decoder within the H.E.L.M. “Get out there and earn some engrams.
Publié Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 00:26.37 +0000