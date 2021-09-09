Do Not Follow The Hero’s Path

Pop culture is more passionate about heroes than ever before. From Hollywood’s reliance on superhero franchises, to the news media’s readiness to build up (and then tear down) leaders, we’re fascinated by people who do the extraordinary. This makes for great stories and high-quality journalism. It’s also a catastrophe for our professions.

The Hero’s Journey

We have long believed in the hero’s path when it comes to making our lives better. It centered on how societies reinforced order while allowing certain people to break free, surmount a tremendous obstacle, experience transcendence, and return back to move the society forward.

Star Wars, Fast and Furious and Star Wars have all made the journey a popular fable. If they were willing to take a risk and be heroic, anyone could become a hero. This binary decision allows you to either succeed or fall prey to certain disaster.

After a year of soul-searching and pandemics, we love epic adventures. This “succeed-or-fail greatly” story of the hero makes us afraid to take any risk, whether it’s professionally or personally.

This fear is something I know well. I have felt it multiple times during my career. I remember one particularly big decision–to leave a senior position at Google to become a first-time CEO at a startup. After taking the plunge, I fell out with the founder of the startup and lost my job six months later. It was a terrifying fear that one costly mistake would end my career. It didn’t.

Many of us are unable to embrace a new goal because of “The Myth of a Single Choice,” which I refer to. Our fears are unfounded. It’s time for us to change this mythical model and adopt a realistic, constructive view on taking risks that will lead to career success.

The Careers of Portfolio Managers

We can use the example of financial services to do this. The best way to avoid being too cautious with a single investment is to make multiple investments, each smaller than the others. Venture capitalists also learn to be more focused on markets and people rather than products. Asset managers likewise preach selective diversification in building a high-return portfolio. They have learned how to accept a variety of risks, and what they can learn from both successes and mistakes. Over time they become more risk-averse and build compounding returns. This logic also applies to careers.

My own experience in my career taught me to view risk-taking not as an event, but rather as something that is built over time. Over the past twenty-years, I have made many career choices to lead, manage, direct, or join companies. While some of these experiences were successful, others were failures. However, the connection between risk and rewards has been less obvious. While a success may boost my bank accounts more, a failure can often lead to greater successes and vice versa. There have been small decisions that led to big results and large ones that brought me only minor wins. Many of my decisions were not binary.

Instead of focusing solely on one choice, rewarding careers can be built by a combination of many choices and impacts, then further choices. These careers require taking on a range of risk. While some work exactly as we expect, others don’t. However, they push us ahead and help us make better decisions about our future. The reward for taking a risk is not always proportional to its value, so the benefits are often hidden from us. We stay on the field by constantly choosing better options and improving our skills with every choice.

A big decision can feel overwhelming and paralyzing at the moment. It may seem overwhelming to you that you have to make a big decision. But even the biggest opportunities can usually be broken down into a set of manageable risks and incremental choices that you can start on today.

It is even more important now that the key choices of previous generations are no longer relevant. People are now looking for opportunities outside of traditional career paths, such as a MBA or prestigious consulting company. Instead, they can find them in side-hustles and other entrepreneurial ventures. Technology-induced disruption continues to impact the economy. These disruptive events can bring non-linear pathways that could open up opportunities for you when you least expect them. As long as you are willing to risk it and keep your eyes open, disruptions will continue to disrupt the economy.

What it takes to be a leader in a volatile environment has changed. LinkedIn researchers found that the fastest path to becoming a CEO is one with multiple functions. The CEOs who achieve their positions faster than the average have a less extensive resume. To gain experience or skills, they might accept less-than-ideal jobs, volunteer to solve a difficult business problem, or take on an easier job. These careers were made possible by making multiple moves and not making one linear move.

For most people, their greatest career enemy is not risk or failure, but stasis. You’re most likely to stay stuck in your status quo if you avoid opportunities and believe that there is only one great risk worth taking. Even if you don’t succeed, taking a risk can help you learn and network more than staying where you are. It’s time for you to grow if your career is stagnant. You might find that taking risks in your career is the best thing.

About the Author

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy is a leading technology executive and entrepreneur, board member, and investor with 25 years of experience founding and helping to scale companies, including Google, Amazon, and Yodlee. She was most recently president of StubHub which she led to its sale in 2020 at $4+ billion. TheBoardlist is a premier talent platform that assists diverse leaders to get found for executive and board positions. She is also the founder and author of Choose Possibility (Even when You Fail: Take Risks, Win, and Survive) (HMH, August 17, 2021). This Wall Street Journal bestseller was a hit with readers.

