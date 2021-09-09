E10, which was released onto the forecourts last Wednesday, is a new form of petrol that’s said to be more environmentally friendly. It contains a greater amount of bioethanol. The petrol is made from a blend of up to 10% renewable ethanol, and contains materials like low-grade sugars, grains and waste wood. This makes it more environmentally friendly than the existing E5 gasoline.
New petrol can reduce transport CO2 emissions up to 750,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to taking 350,000 vehicles off the roads of UK.
However, it has not been easy for everyone to enjoy the rollout. Some have had problems with the gasoline.
The SulNOx Group is a specialist in providing solutions to decarbonisation liquid hydrocarbon fuels. They have criticised this new standard for petrol.
Global Head of Science and Technology at SulNOx Dr Dan Clarke stated that E10 has more bioethanol. This is a form of alcohol made from plants and could cause a hangover.
According to the RAC, 630,000 vehicles are incompatible with E10 petrol.
All vehicles made after 2011 should work with this fuel. However, motorists are advised not to use the government’s E10 tester.
Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, stated that every journey counts as we push forward the green industrial revolution. This is why E10 was so crucial.
It will help us reduce road greenhouse gas emissions, and reach our lofty net zero goals.
SulNOx Group Plc CEO Ben Richardson said: “While the rollout E10 represents a significant step towards decarbonisation,” the problems with alcohol and water are effectively similar to making vodka in a fuel tank.
SulNOxEco Petrol Conditioner offers immediate protection against corrosion and water issues in E10. It also provides significant reductions of emissions up to 30%, which can save customers money, improve fuel efficiency, and help them get more mileage.
E10 is a widely used product in Europe, Asia and other countries for many years. The USA introduced it in 1990.
There are higher blend fuels available all over the globe, with France and Sweden using E85 (a mixture of 15% fuel and 85 percent bioethanol).
It was introduced as part of Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which seeks to create a net zero transport sector by 2050.
E10 will be available in Northern Ireland as early as 2022.
