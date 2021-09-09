E10 petrol is described as giving your car “a glass of vodka”. After issues with the new fuel

New petrol can reduce transport CO2 emissions up to 750,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to taking 350,000 vehicles off the roads of UK.

However, it has not been easy for everyone to enjoy the rollout. Some have had problems with the gasoline.

The SulNOx Group is a specialist in providing solutions to decarbonisation liquid hydrocarbon fuels. They have criticised this new standard for petrol.

Global Head of Science and Technology at SulNOx Dr Dan Clarke stated that E10 has more bioethanol. This is a form of alcohol made from plants and could cause a hangover.

