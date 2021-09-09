European Central Bank acknowledges rising inflation fears. “The lady isn’t tapering.”

Christine Lagarde (ECB President) stated that the verdict was unanimous in all aspects during a press conference today.

- Advertisement -

The ECB stated that interest rates would remain low until inflation is seen as reaching 2 percent, which will be “well ahead” of its projected horizon.

The ECB stated that this could also indicate a temporary period of inflation slightly above target.

Quintet Private Bank’s chief economist, Daniele Antonucci commented on the most recent ECB interest rate decision.

READ MORE: State pensions ranked: UK system ‘flatlines’ on the global stage