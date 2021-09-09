Expert: How to Live Longer. The Four Best Cooking Oils for Growing Your Life Expectancy.

Low-density lipoprotein, or “bad,” cholesterol can be formed by the amount of fat that we ingest daily.

Moran said that a diet high in trans and saturated fats could disrupt the good cholesterol balance. HDL cholesterol, for example, is needed to eliminate excess cholesterol from tissues and move it to liver. Bile can then be expelled in the feces.

- Advertisement -

These fats should be replaced with unsaturated oils such as sunflower oils, peanuts, sunflower seeds and monounsaturated oil.

Unsaturated fats may lower bad cholesterol levels in your blood and protect you from heart disease. Another food source that reduces saturated fat is wholegrains.

READ MORE Diabetes Type 2: A cholesterol-reducing herb to lower blood sugar within two hours

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 03:01:00 +0000