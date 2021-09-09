Fabio Paratici warns Tottenham clear ex-Juventus chief – ‘No possibility’

Luciano Moggi, former director of Juventus has stated that Fabio Partici will have trouble integrating himself into Tottenham’s football club after his promising start as director. Paratici, who arrived in London in June, has impressed many with his clever dealings during the summer transfer window.

Spurs had five new members before the deadline last week, and a modest PS60million was spent since last season by Premier League heavyweights. - Advertisement - Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal joined the club as permanent members. Pape Matar Sarr moved from Metz to PS15.2m. The latter, however, will be spending the remainder of the campaign at the Ligue 1 club on loan before moving to Spurs next season. Paratici managed to also land Pierluigi Golilini and Cristian Romero on short-term deals with Atalanta, to strengthen Tottenham’s squad for next season. Despite the positive reception of his summer ventures by Spurs fans (49-years-old), Moggi still doubts that he can be successful in his new job. - Advertisement - JUST IN: Man Utd icon Rooney not spoken to Ronaldo and won’t watch debut

Paratici, the former chief of Juventus, was implicated in the 2006 Serie A match fixing scandal. He insists that Paratici is unable to establish himself fully in London. Moggi however admitted that Paratici’s initial work with Spurs was successful following their strong start in the Premier League. “I think Paratici has little life there,” Moggi told Tuttomercatoweb when quizzed on the former. He is not likely to be fully integrated in the club, according to me. Tottenham is first in the standings so the work clearly has value.” - Advertisement - DO NOT MISS

Although Paratici appears to be moving well in the transfer market at Spurs’, he is currently facing the fury of his playing team. The group is unhappy about Paratici’s habit of sitting in the dugout while playing matches. Paratici’s animated protests do little to make the Italian seem more charming to them. Alan Hutton, a former Tottenham Defender, recently said that he was baffled at the Spurs boss’s antics and insisted that his presence on-the touchline wasn’t necessary. “I’ve never seen that before,” Hutton told Football Insider. You don’t find Daniel Levy sitting down next to the manager. FOLLOW OUR NEW DAILY EXPRESS SPORT INSTAGRAM PAGE

I know that the manager of football and the director have to be good friends, but it is all about the player and manager when it comes down to playing on the field. “I do not believe the football director should be any closer to that. “He’s completed his task with recruitment. He doesn’t need to be there anymore. It would be a bit odd if I sat there with the director of football next to me. “

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 09.17:13 +0000