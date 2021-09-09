For two Pence, you can book a 7-night vacation in Crete for the latest How to Get the Jet2 Scheme

Jet2 launched a new program that allows Britons to buy overseas holiday vacations. The lowest bidder wins, and reports about a 7-night escape to Crete for 2p or 7-night stay in Greece for Less Than PS2 make headlines.
Jet2Holidays allows Britons to “Bid for A Break”.
There are many destinations available in Europe, Asia and the Canary Islands.
Every week, a new 7-night vacation is added with destinations like the Balearics and Canary Islands as well as Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.
Bids are open every Monday at 9:00am. They can remain until noon on Thursday. The winner will be announced that day.
Ineligible bidders will receive a code to save PS100 on their next Jet2 holiday.
Steve Heapy is chief executive officer at Jet2 and Jet2Holidays. He said that: “We understand how UK holidaymakers desire to escape to experience some sunshine.”
He said, “And now they are giving them that chance in a fun manner for just a few pence and pounds.”
This woman flew to Crete from the UK for just 2p.
This was her chance to purchase her holiday for a unique amount.
Steve stated: “Everyone should have the opportunity to escape and our Bid For a Break’ campaign allows everyone to achieve that goal without having to break the bank. So make sure to prepare a bid for next week’s vacation.”
Many Britons may consider a trip abroad after the international border was opened and there is a review of traffic lights next week.
Now they can even pay less than a cup coffee for seven nights in the sun.
Holidaymakers interested in the holiday can place a bid via the app. They hope to get the best price.
Customers must download Jet2holidays and complete the form.
The bidders will be allowed to increase their offer to the nearest penny and then wait to see whether they have won.
Steve stated: “If only a few pennies is enough to get your next sunny getaway, then you should sign up and make your offer.”
“With a range of fantastic holidays to bid on, what could be better than going on a much-needed getaway, knowing that you’ve paid the same price for it as the cost of your favourite coffee, or takeaway?”
Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 21:22:51 +0000