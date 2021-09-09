God of War: Ragnarok’s first gameplay is in cold new Trailer

Sony shared the first gameplay of God of War Ragnarok, which was confirmed as the final part of the Norse series’ saga, in a new trailer that appeared during the PlayStation Showcase.

The trailer has a lot to offer, and those who enjoyed 2018’s God of War (and the sequel) will see a lot of the same connective tissue. Atreus, who is still looking for answers after the big reveal in the last game, has a lot of back-up characters.

A still-very-pissed-off Freya is back – in its accompanying blog post, Sony says she’s one of the main antagonists in Ragnarok, alongside Thor – as is the ever-sassy Mimir.

God Of War Ragnarok Trailer – PlayStation Showcase 2021

Midgard also returns, and Kratos and Atreus roam the Lake of Nines again, now engulfed by the freezing winds of Fimbulwinter, and snowblasted. This means that there will be plenty of high-speed sledding around Midgard’s frosty corners. However, those who are eager to visit more exotic locations, such as Vanaheim and Svartalfheim previously unaccessible, can finally gain access to all Nine Realms – which includes the once inaccessible Vanaheim and Asgard. The six realms returning to Midgard offer new places to explore.

The trailer also shows new attack capabilities, including a Runic Summon to Atreus, and Kratos’ legendary weapons returning.

God of War: Ragnarok – which is being directed by Sony Santa Monica’s Eric Williams rather than Cory Balrog this time around – still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 some time in 2022, following a delay earlier this year.