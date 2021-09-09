Google releases the first teaser video of Pixel 6

Google hypes the Pixel 6, its next flagship smartphone, once more.

The company has released a promotional video for Google Pixel 6. This is the first ever time that we have seen the device in action, and not just rendered renders.

This video is about the ability of the phone to adapt to user’s needs and learn from them. The 30-second video features the phone prominently, giving viewers a glimpse at its massive camera bump, which is shaped like a stripe.

Although the video does not say when it will launch, Android Police found an Instagram post by Google, where the date is listed as “Tue 19,” which corresponds to Tuesday, October 19.

Google didn’t share any new specs, but we already know quite a bit about the phone from previous announcements.

Google Pixel 6 will ship with no charger



The phone will come in two versions: the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both featuring Google’s new Tensor chipset. Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch, 90Hz display, and dual wide/ultrawide cameras. Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 120Hz display, 6.7-inch screen, and a 4x zoom telephoto lens at the back.

Three color combinations will be offered for the phones (the promo video shows the yellow/brown variant, but the video does briefly show the white/gray version at 0:17).

Finally, the new Pixels will come with the thoroughly redesigned Android 12 operating system, which is currently available in beta.

