Gordon Elliott set for runners at Punchestown

Gordon Elliott made his first entry since Thursday’s expiration of a six month ban on bringing horse racing into disrepute.

After a photo of Elliott on a dead horse had been widely shared on social media, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board suspended Elliott as he trainer.

After the public outcry, Elliott was expelled for 12 months and had half his sentence suspended. He was then ordered to pay EUR15,000 in costs.

Denise Foster temporarily took control of Elliott’s Cullentra Base. She enjoyed a Grade One win at Cheltenham Festival, Mares’ Hurdle winner Black Tears and also saddled dual Grand National champion Tiger Roll. He bounced back into winning form in cross-country with wide margin success.

Elliott has been given the opportunity to return to his County Meath yard. He also has five options at Punchestown.

Oh Purple Reign was the winner of Gowran For Foster September 1 and could now be Elliott’s first runner in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle. Captain Middleton may contest the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Medin Auction Maiden.

Royal Eagle and Alice Kitty were entered in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap. Gift Of Kings was the other competitor in the Irish Racing Working Together Handicap.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 12:35.53 (+0000).