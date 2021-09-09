GTA 5 PS5 Release Date: Coming Soon! Next-gen Grand Theft Auto will be available soon

GTA 5 was highlighted during the PlayStation Showcase.

A host of amazing games were featured at the action-packed PlayStation Showcase.

The PS5 version Grand Theft Auto 5 has also been released with a March 2022 release.

New and better visuals will be available for the open-world action game, as was shown during stream.

The trailer suggests that fans can expect enhanced gameplay, especially in driving.

The PS5’s fast SSD will make switching between characters faster than ever.

Grand Theft Auto Online, however, was shown during the stream. However, no further details were provided.

