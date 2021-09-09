How Hidden Mindset Issues Affect Your Career Growth

__S.2__



Many people struggle with impostor syndrome, or believe that their “dream job is impossible”. This is why it is important to overcome mindset problems early in your career. What happens once we reach the top of our career and are considered leaders? Are all of our old mindset problems magically gone?

Not quite. It’s possible to not feel incompetent, but it’s not impossible.

These are the things you need to be on guard for.

Not enough comfort

You’ve likely had a great career thus far. This is a sign that you are ambitious and meticulous by nature. That attitude should be maintained throughout your entire working career. Although you might think that it would, in most cases the contrary is true.

Many people reach the point in their lives where it is best to be quiet and blend in, rather than trying to disrupt. Why is this? These people are too familiar. It can feel too risky to change the way you do things if you think you have it all figured out.

This attitude comes with a potential risk. After all, everyone is not infallible. Furthermore, should we not all strive to give maximum value?

You should try to find at least one thing every week that is uncomfortable, whether you are disagreeing in meetings or helping out with a project.

Fear can make you feel anxious.

Be afraid you will lose everything

It’s become cliche to talk about fixed and growth mindsets, but it’s inescapable with a topic like this. While it is often mentioned in relation to the beginning stages of a career but those who have a fixed mindset do not magically change their mindset as they move up the ranks.

People are motivated by the need to prove themselves early in their career. They want to achieve a lot quickly and earn respect. People with a rigid mindset can achieve this by staying focused on what they are good at and not allowing for their weaknesses. This will allow them to move up the ladder.

Once they believe they have achieved some level of respect and status, they begin to focus on holding onto what little they do not possess. The same logic applies: People will see them as incapable, and they’ll lose everything they own.

Many of us are guilty of this kind of thinking, even though we don’t realize it. Try to embrace the growth mindset. Accept that you may not know certain things and get involved in new endeavors.

Do not negotiate promotions or raises

You won’t ask for a raise if you feel satisfied with your current career situation. You don’t want to risk your job and be viewed as incompetent.

This one is simple.

Don’t be afraid to ask if you have been in the same job for more than a year. And don’t forget that you can always move companies if it doesn’t work out.

Loyalty to just one company is not enough

Ambitious professionals often move from one company to the next, especially in fast-paced industries like IT. This allows them to maximize their earnings potential and seniority.

But when they get to a point in their careers, something strange happens. They choose to stay the same job. Perhaps they have found the right company culture and mission that they love, so it’s not hard to stay put. They feel safe and secure.

These questions require self-reflection. Even if there is a valid reason you’ve worked for the same company over ten years, you should consider all options and examine any mindset problems that might be preventing you from jumping.

Set up some interviews. It doesn’t mean you have to take the first offer that comes your way. Think of it as a test run.

Innovation is not to be ignored

Our brains are high in neuroplasticity during youth, making us sponges that naturally soak up new trends and skills. Young professionals tend to see the world differently.

Professionals age more quickly and are less likely to change. Keep up to date with the latest and most innovative developments in your field. This will help you fight mediocrity.

Failure to learn

As we move through life, our ability to innovate can be hindered by the fact that we are moving into later years of our careers.

There are many mindset problems that don’t come with clear steps you can follow to fix them. If you are unable to learn new skills, there is an easy solution: Actively search for ways to increase your knowledge.

Keep up-to-date with the industry’s trends and identify knowledge and skills gaps. Fill them in, no matter what they may scare you. You might also consider asking your employer if they will reimburse you for completing a course or training program.

It is not a good idea to encourage your team to be complacent about their career. Instead, show them how to push forward and set an example. This will require you to dig into your fears and do things that are uncomfortable. It will pay off in the long-term.

