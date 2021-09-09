It’s amazing: More than 100 vintage cars valued at PS1million To be sold in the UK

London Barn Finds launched in August, to showcase the many classic cars that have been sitting empty for more than a decade. A mystery businessman amassed the incredible collection, estimated to be more than PS1million.
The account, London Barn Finds, has nearly 40,000 followers in just two weeks since it was first revealed on Instagram.
A 1948 Mercedes Benz is the oldest vehicle in our collection.
Nearly all the cars were driven to the warehouse by their owners under their own power.
Most cars come with V5 information and service history, but some have very specific details.
Freddie said, “It is overwhelming, there are so many cars, and within each class, there are hundreds collectors and enthusiast.
“I’d say that for each car there are at most 50 people interested in buying it and restoring its glory.
It’s an amazing project that I am proud to have been a part of.”
A 1960 MG MGA MGA is the most costly car in this collection, with a price guide of PS25,000.
The guide price for a 1973 Porsche 911 Targa 964 Targa is also closely monitored.
Another notable car that will be available at the auction is a 1975 Mercedes 350SL, and a 1989 BMW 635CSI. Both have a guide price PS16,000.
With a warehouse full of countless makes and models, the haul has every car enthusiast can imagine.
Barn find refers to a car, motorcycle, or aircraft that was found after it had been stored in a poor condition.
This definition means that the auction will be one of the most important barn finds for classic cars in UK history.
These listings will become available online and available to everyone. International buyers as well as local customers are expected to buy the old classics.
