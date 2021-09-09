James Bond: Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved Me star James Bond is ‘proud to be called Bond girl’

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise and as with any series that’s lasted as long as 007, some aspects are going to become outdated. Certain Bond films that starred Sir Sean Connery in the past have been accused of being sexy. However, there has been a growing demand for Bond girl names to replace Bond men. The Bond girl label is not a problem for all of the leading women from the 007 films.
Express.co.uk spoke recently with Caroline Munro (the actress who played Naomi in Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved Me)
We asked Bond Girl 72 year old actress, and she replied that yes. Being part of such an amazing franchise is something I consider a great honor.
It’s not something I mind at all. You feel very young! It’s quite lovely.
“Whichever people wish to see you. Being part of Bond is a privilege.
Caroline fondly remembers special Bond shows that brought together former Bond girls.
She stated, “It is fantastic. It was a lovely group of Bond ladies. Although they are all unique and very different, their methods make them each very special.
“All of the Bond women that I have met (and I’ve seen a lot), they are just amazing.
Bond women and Bond girls. They can be whatever they want.
Caroline said, “I believe Barbara Broccoli has done an incredible job. It’s up-to-date, and she’s been able to see what is going on. It’s exciting to look forward to the next one.
The Bond actress and Hammer Horror actor was in promotion for her Talking Pictures television show, The Cellar Club. It airs Friday nights.
According to the 72-year old, “It is very exciting because this show is so different.” It was an honor to be asked.
Talking Pictures TV broadcasts The Cellar Club featuring Caroline Munro on Fridays at 9pm, on Sky 328 and Freesat81. Virgin 445, Freesat 306.
Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 11:00 – 0000