James Bond: Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved Me star James Bond is ‘proud to be called Bond girl’

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise and as with any series that’s lasted as long as 007, some aspects are going to become outdated. Certain Bond films that starred Sir Sean Connery in the past have been accused of being sexy. However, there has been a growing demand for Bond girl names to replace Bond men. The Bond girl label is not a problem for all of the leading women from the 007 films.

Express.co.uk spoke recently with Caroline Munro (the actress who played Naomi in Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved Me)

- Advertisement -

We asked Bond Girl 72 year old actress, and she replied that yes. Being part of such an amazing franchise is something I consider a great honor.

It’s not something I mind at all. You feel very young! It’s quite lovely.

“Whichever people wish to see you. Being part of Bond is a privilege.

READ MORE: James Bond girl shares Roger Moore’s ‘naughty’ little trick on 007 set