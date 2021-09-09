Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still inseparable Venice:

Advertisement

They broke off their engagement 17 years ago before thrilling fans around the globe with a romantic reunion.

And Jennifer Lopez and her renewed love Ben Affleck are showing no signs of cooling down as they touched down at the 78th Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The Love Don’t Cost A Things songstress, 52, looked phenomenal in an white lace ensemble as she hopped on to a water taxi alongside the Daredevil hunk, 49, who was casually-clad in a black jumper and dark bottoms.

Stunning: Jennifer Lopez and her renewed love Ben Affleck are showing no signs of cooling down as they touched down at the 78th Venice Film Festival on Thursday

Jennifer looked simply sensational for her arrival at the A-list packed event, as she donned a lace dress with a pussybow neckline and belted middle.

She boosted her height with heels with a delicate ankle strap while accessorising with a pair of over-sized sunglasses, a black facemask and her favoured gold hoop earrings.

Ben was looking better than ever, as he strutted alongside his girlfriend in a black jumper and matching trousers with a rucksack slung over his shoulder and paired the look with trendy sunglasses.

Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship.

Come here you! The couple were proving steamier than ever as the got up close inside the vessel

Radiant: The couple could not tear themselves away from one another as they cosied up on the water taxi

Hold me close: The Love Don’t Cost A Things songstress, 52, looked phenomenal in an elegant white lace ensemble as she hopped on to a water taxi alongside the Daredevil hunk, 49, who was casually-clad in a black jumper and dark bottoms

They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating.

Despite dating for a bit of time privately, the pair only went public last month, making it Instagram official to Lopez’s 168million followers.

Since going public with their romance, Ben and Jennifer enjoyed a luxury yacht holiday with stops in Monaco, St Tropez and Capri as well as Nerano last month.

Jennifer’s ex ARod was also in St Tropez at the time, celebrating his 46th birthday on an Ocean Paradise yacht, which has an eye-watering price tag of €27,000,000 ($31,860,810) and can hold 12 guests and another 12 crew.

Steamy: The couple looked totally enamoured with one another on the jaunt

Stunner: She boosted her height with heels with a delicate ankle strap while accessorising with a pair of over-sized sunglasses and a black facemask

The happy couple: Ben was looking better than ever, as he strutted alongside his girlfriend in a black jumper and matching trousers with a rucksack slung over his shoulder

Yet that is no match for Jennifer’s Valerie, priced at €110,000,000 ($129,817,600) where earlier this week she and Ben were seen recreating steamy scenes from her 2002 music video Jenny from the Block.

Jennifer is said to be ‘fully committed’ to Ben but doesn’t want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon.

A source explained: ‘[They] are fully committed to each other… They have been meshing their lives and families and don’t feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot.

A helping hand: Ben was every inch the gent, helping Jennifer board the taxi

Making a splash! They zipped across the shores in style while looking every inch the superstars

Water way to go! They looked every inch the superstar couple as they zipped across the water

‘They have both been there and don’t feel it’s necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It’s truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match.’

But it doesn’t look like it will be long before the loved-up pair take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

An insider said: ‘Their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority.’

Ben has children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony.

Love: Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship