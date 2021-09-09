Quantcast
Len Goodman exhorts Strictly to "Get Your Own Personality!" Judges for "blending into one"

Remember A Charity is an alliance of more than 200 charities. It aims to accomplish what no one charity alone can and create a new social norm for legacy giving.

Len spoke out about his involvement in the cause and said that he wanted to leave a lasting legacy by donating to charity he cares passionately about.

Even a tiny amount of money can make a huge difference, and it’s an honor to be able to help such worthwhile causes.

It’s nothing major, you are just leaving money in your will. This is a lasting legacy for those who have passed away.

Len is supporting Remember A Charity Week (September 6-12), an annual awareness week which aims to encourage people to leave a gift to charity in their will; rememberacharity.org.uk.

