Locals baffled by strange ‘gruntings’ of deep-sea sharks caught with the face of pigs in Italy

Sailors spotted it floating in the water at the Darsena Medicea marina in the town of Portoferraio, on the Italian island of Elba. When they pulled it out, what they first presumed was a shark actually appeared to have a face of pig. Experts identified it as an extremely rare Angular rawshark (Oxynotus centralina), and all reports it might have been a mutant were dispelled. Sometimes, angular roughsharks can also be called pig-faced sharks.

They can live as low as 700m (2300ft) under the surface of water.

This species has been added to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which means it is rare and endangered.

Although the creature was first seen three weeks ago in the wild, it became viral after photos were shared on social media.

Instantly, the Facebook post attracted hundreds of comments. The public tried to figure out the strange animal.

After being removed from the water, the angular roughshark went to the Harbour Office to be examined.

Elba Aquarium’s Yuri Tiberto told local media that sightings of deep-sea animals are not uncommon.

He stated that the fish is often called a “pig fish” because it produces a grunt when it emerges from water.

“In the Tuscan archipelago’s sea, it is common to see this fish. I have received reports of people finding pig fish in the local fishing nets.

