Man Utd Chiefs Ed Woodward & Darren Fletcher spotted at Dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, technical director Darren Fletcher and legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson were among those present at a club meal in the city centre on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. According to reports, the Red Devils will be returning to Premier League play against Newcastle United Saturday afternoon. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second appearance for the club as the Magpies visit Old Trafford.

After a suspension, the forward from Portugal was early released and is now training at Carrington with his new teammates. In a stunning late move by Juventus, he rejoined United and took his legendary No 7 shirt back from Edinson Cavi when he returned to England. A number of senior figures at the club were spotted enjoying a spot of lunch in the city ahead of Ronaldo's return to action on Saturday, according to the Manchester Evening News. According to the report, Woodward, Fletcher, and Ferguson were accompanied by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (ex-chief executive David Gill) and Mike Edelson, director at five-star Ivy in Spinningfields. According to Eyewitnesses, Woodward was the only person who entered via the employee entrance at the back of the building. JUST IN: Chelsea 'left bemused' by Jules Kounde situation as January move eyed

The Red Devils team previously visited The Ivy to bond before their game against Leeds United. We will see if United can maintain the positive start to their Premier League campaign by beating Newcastle again on Saturday. Solskjaer's team are still unbeaten and sit currently third in the division. They are two points behind Tottenham, early leaders. Ronaldo is likely to be given an immediate starting position for the Magpies' visit. They have lost two of their three previous matches and managed one draw. DO NOT MISS

A Portuguese forward, who has a strong relationship with his former teammate Solskjaer recently said that he would do anything to win the Premier League title for the team. Ronaldo said that he played for Manchester United two to three years and so he is a friend. Now, however, I have a new role. He is a coach and I am a player. It doesn't really matter. "My relationship is wonderful with him and, as I said before, I'm here in Manchester to support the team's results. The coach can count upon me for anything he needs, so I'm always available. "

In the meantime, Allan Saint Maximin from Newcastle has said that he wants to challenge Ronaldo at Ronaldo’s United homecoming. He will lead Tyneside to an unlikely victory at Old Trafford. The Frenchman said earlier in the week that he would do his best as Ronaldo will be watching the game around the globe. But I am confident in my ability. “But I am confident in my ability on the pitch. I also know that it will be difficult. We have an uphill battle against Manchester United this weekend, I am sure. We are doing a lot of training, which makes me feel tired. It’s important because it is crucial. We need to win the game in order to get the season started. Even if Man Utd is our opponent, we are confident that if each player does their best, this match will be a success. “

