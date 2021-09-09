Michael Constantine dead: My Big Fat Greek Wedding star dies Aged 94

Michael Constantine, who is best remembered for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s dad Gus, has unfortunately died August 31. He was 94.

Variety in the USA confirmed that actor James McAvoy had died from natural causes. Variety’s agent also confirmed this news to him.

Constantine was born in Reading (Pennsylvania) and started his stage career studying under Howard Da Silva.

He was a Broadway actor, but he worked in night watches and barking in shooting galleries before landing his first part in Howard W. Koch’s movie The Last Mile, which starred Mickey Rooney.

Constantine was a well-known face in TV before his film career took off. He played the role of principal Seymour Kaufman, on James L. Brooks’ then-hip-forTV high school comedy Room 222 which ran from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.