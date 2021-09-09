Michael Constantine dead: My Big Fat Greek Wedding star dies Aged 94

Michael Constantine, who is best remembered for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s dad Gus, has unfortunately died August 31. He was 94.
Constantine was born in Reading (Pennsylvania) and started his stage career studying under Howard Da Silva.
He was a Broadway actor, but he worked in night watches and barking in shooting galleries before landing his first part in Howard W. Koch’s movie The Last Mile, which starred Mickey Rooney.
Constantine was a well-known face in TV before his film career took off. He played the role of principal Seymour Kaufman, on James L. Brooks’ then-hip-forTV high school comedy Room 222 which ran from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.
In 1970 and 1971, he was Emmy-nominated twice for room 222 and won.
He also appeared in several other TV programs, including Remington Steele, Murder, She Wrote, and Law & Order In The ’80s and ’90s.
His guest appearances included Dr. Kildare’s The Untouchables and The Twilight Zone. Perry Mason, Perry Mason. Hogan’s Heroes. My Favorite Martian. The Dick Van Dyke Show.
Constantine was featured alongside Paul Newman in Robert Rossen’s 1961 classic pool photo The Hustler.
His saving grace is his genuine love for his daughter. He wants the best for her.
He may not be able to do it with tact.
He said, “So many people told me that my dad was like that.” And then he added, “And you don’t hate him?”
He told The Reading Eagle, 2014: “I don’t know how many times I have autographed Windex bottles!”
