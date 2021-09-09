Quantcast
Microsoft abandons plans to reopen US office indefinitely Covid concerns

Although the tech company declined to announce a new date, it promised that employees would be notified within 30 days.
In a blog, Jared Spataro (MSFT’s corporate vice-president for modern work), stated that Covid-19 uncertainty has led to us not attempting to predict a date for the full reopening US work site. Instead, we will open them as soon as possible based on safety and public health guidance.
Microsoft planned to reopen Redmond headquarters in Washington and other American offices as soon as October 4th.
Spataro stated that the Delta variant’s evolution is causing many to change plans and reopen workites. It’s an ominous reminder of the fact that this is our new normal. It will be difficult for us to work together.
Microsoft is among a growing number of companies that have had to postpone their back-to office plans. Wells Fargo, BlackRock, CNN and others pushed back their plans to reopen offices after Labor Day until October. Amazon, Facebook and other tech companies have said they won’t be back in the office until 2022 at the earliest.

