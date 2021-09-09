Quantcast
Moderna has just created a one-shot booster jab to combat flu and Covid.

We believe that our mRNA platform will solve some of the most pressing health problems in the world, including diseases that affect millions and rare diseases that impact dozens. It can also allow for personalized medicine down to individual level. “

Bancel stated earlier in the year that they hoped to develop a booster shot which would protect against both viruses.

In April, he stated that Moderna aims to provide a flu shot in clinics this year. Then we will combine the flu vaccine with our Covid vaccine. This way you’ll only need one injection at your CVS.

