Neuroglee, a digital therapeutics company raises $10M People with neurodegenerative disorders

Neuroglee Therapeutics, a startup developing digital therapeutics for people with neurodegenerative diseases, has raised a $10 million Series A led by Openspace Ventures and EDBI. This funding will go towards the launch of virtual neurology clinics as well as supporting Neuroglee’s move from Boston to Boston. Other participants included Ramen Singh, the former chief executive officer of Mundipharma; Biofourmis co-founders Kuldeep Singh Rajput and Wendou Liu; and Eisai Co., the Japanese pharmaceutical that led Neuroglee’s last round last year.

Aniket Singh Rajput, the founder and chief executive of the company, told TechCrunch in an email that Boston is “one the most important digital health centers in the world.” We believe Boston can provide us with the strategic support we need to develop our first solution for mild cognitive impairment due to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Neuroglee is currently working with the Mayo Clinic to create a platform called NeurogleeConnect. Neuroglee will bring HABIT to life in the home, based on the Mayo Clinic’s 10-day program HABIT. This technology is a result of Neuroglee’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic. Neuroglee Connect users can also access health navigators that are available 24/7 and clinic care teams to provide assessments and intervention.

Neuroglee also offers digital therapies for strokes and Parkinson’s disease in its product line.

Rajput stated that Neuroglee’s December 2020 funding announcement had been a milestone. Rajput also said the company has achieved product development milestones for NG001, the prescription digital therapy program for Alzheimer’s. Rajput began working on the proof-of concept study in order to receive NG001 a Breakthrough Designation by the Federal Drug Administration.

Neuroglee’s adaptive technology uses machine learning, biomarkers related cognitive function, mood, and behavior, to personalize therapy plans automatically for patients who can access it through their smartphone or tablet.

Rajput said that the devices camera can identify facial expressions and determine the type and number of games and tasks the patients are willing to do. Reminiscence therapy is also part of the solution. This uses photos from the past to trigger positive emotions and memories. It has been proven to increase cognitive function.

Publited at Thu, 09 Sep 2021 11:41:49 +0000