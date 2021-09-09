“Not strong enough”: Petrol driver unaware of the’misleading’ new E10 fuel changes

Hagerty’s classic car experts have cautioned that awareness of the dangers associated with using new petrol is low among drivers. James Mills (Hagerty UK Editor) criticized the handling of new petrol changes. He said that warning information wasn’t robust enough and might be misleading.

Hagerty also investigated the GOV.UK website that offers vehicle advice.

- Advertisement -

The site indicated that nearly all Audi models and Vauxhalls were compatible with this new fuel, regardless of age.

However, this statement is incorrect as the European Automobile Manufacturers Association warns that older models may be damaged or affected.

This survey is based on a survey by the RAC that found four out of every four drivers still don’t know much about new fuel.