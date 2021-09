You can even meet a witch hunter, who is on the lookout magical people and face off with an executioner.

Aston Hall, a Jacobean-style house that was renovated in 2009, is now managed by Birmingham Museums Trust.

- Advertisement -

Spectrum Paranormal Investigations and National Lottery ranked Aston Hall as number 1 in the UK for haunted heritage sites.

LEARN MOREThe UK’s oldest attraction for tourists

Publited at Thu, 09/09/2021 15:37.10 +0000