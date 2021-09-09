Pete from Gogglebox confirms the birth of his son, stating that “It’s overwhelming”. After 5 months of Instagram silence

Julie Malone, part of the address, paid tribute to the Gogglebox stars she had lost in the last 18 months.

Andrew Michael, a cast member who was 61 years old, died last week after succumbing to a brief illness.

In 2013, the reality star was seen in his very first episode together with his family.

Mary Cook of Gogglebox, who was a star alongside Marina Wingrove, also passed away last month at the age of 81.

Jack Wetherill also reports.

