Pete from Gogglebox confirms the birth of his son, stating that “It’s overwhelming”. After 5 months of Instagram silence

Julie Malone, part of the address, paid tribute to the Gogglebox stars she had lost in the last 18 months.
Andrew Michael, a cast member who was 61 years old, died last week after succumbing to a brief illness.
- Advertisement -
In 2013, the reality star was seen in his very first episode together with his family.
Mary Cook of Gogglebox, who was a star alongside Marina Wingrove, also passed away last month at the age of 81.
Jack Wetherill also reports.
Publiated at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 02:55:09 +0000
- Advertisement -