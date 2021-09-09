Quantcast
31.6 C
United States of America
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Pete from Gogglebox confirms the birth of his son, stating that “It’s overwhelming”. After 5 months of Instagram silence

By Newslanes Media
0
22

Must read

Pete from Gogglebox confirms the birth of his son, stating that "It's overwhelming". After 5 months of Instagram silence

Julie Malone, part of the address, paid tribute to the Gogglebox stars she had lost in the last 18 months.

Andrew Michael, a cast member who was 61 years old, died last week after succumbing to a brief illness.

- Advertisement -

In 2013, the reality star was seen in his very first episode together with his family.

Mary Cook of Gogglebox, who was a star alongside Marina Wingrove, also passed away last month at the age of 81.

Jack Wetherill also reports.

Publiated at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 02:55:09 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGTA 5 PS5 Release Date: Coming Soon! Next-gen Grand Theft Auto will be available soon
Next articleAlan Wake is back in the spotlight Oct. 5, 2009: Remastered
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks