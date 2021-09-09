PlayStation Showcase September 2021, start time LEAKS, stream live, new PS5 titles

PS5 and PS4 owners are counting down to the start of the PlayStation Showcase event.

Next PlayStation Showcase is September 9, at 9pm BST UK Time.

It will last approximately 40 minutes and be live broadcast on PlayStation YouTube.

Express Online will stream the whole thing. Click the YouTube embed to see the Showcase in real time. Video will be uploaded closer to 9pm.

Sony announced the news via the PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Blog confirmed that Showcase would feature first- and third-party titles.

We are grateful for your patience and thank you. Sony says that now they are looking forward to sharing with you the results of our work.

Stay on the show for more information from the Showcase studios.