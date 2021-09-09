PlayStation Showcase September 2021, start time LEAKS, stream live, new PS5 titles

PS5 and PS4 owners are counting down to the start of the PlayStation Showcase event.
Next PlayStation Showcase is September 9, at 9pm BST UK Time.
It will last approximately 40 minutes and be live broadcast on PlayStation YouTube.
Express Online will stream the whole thing. Click the YouTube embed to see the Showcase in real time. Video will be uploaded closer to 9pm.
Sony announced the news via the PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Blog confirmed that Showcase would feature first- and third-party titles.
We are grateful for your patience and thank you. Sony says that now they are looking forward to sharing with you the results of our work.
For a glimpse into the future, tune in to PS5 next Thursday at 1:00 PM Pacific Time/ 9:00 pm BST/ 10:00pm CEST
The Showcase will take around 40 minutes to complete and includes updates from PlayStation Studios, some of the most innovative developers in the industry for holiday games and other future releases.
Stay on the show for more information from the Showcase studios.
Sony will not reveal any information regarding the next generation PlayStation VR, unfortunately.
One thing to keep in mind: PlayStation’s next generation VR will not be making an appearance. There will be many great PS5 games, from both small and large developers.
Although concrete has not leaked prior to the event, industry experts have provided some insight into what to expect.
XboxEra Podcast co-host @Shpeshal_Nick claims that God of War Ragnarok will make an appearance at the event, as well as a new inFamous game.
“Ok. “Ok. It’s possible, but I hope it is true because I love the series. There’s still a possibility that Infamous could make a comeback at the Sony showcase. He tweeted, “Fingers crossed.”
PS5 enthusiasts have speculated about the other items that will be displayed at this event.
These include the highly rumored Silent Hill reboot.
Silent Hill is expected to be published by Sony according to previous reports. This means that it will almost certainly be exclusive for the PS5.
Gran Turismo 7 and Death Stranding Direct’s Cut are also expected to be released.
Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 13:02:24 +0000