PUBG Mobile Update 1.6: Tencent Release Date News, New Season Patch Countdown

Gamers have been busy over the past few weeks and are now ready for the next challenges that will be launching with PUBG Mobile update 1.6.

Tencent teased the expansion this week and confirmed that there will be a major invasion when it goes live.

- Advertisement -

Although the patch notes are not yet available, we do have some idea of what’s in store for this update.

A number of messages were sent by the PUBG mobile team confirming that new content will be available. They also informed fans online.

“Version1.6 is heading straight for players and the epic Cell-Matrix!”