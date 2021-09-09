Putin’s Havana Syndrome’s source is unmasked by a scan for ‘brain injuries’ sparks fury in the USA

The symptoms were first experienced in 2016 by CIA agents while on a mission to Cuba. It was described as a buzzing, high-pitched sound. Others describe it as grinding metal. It was described by one person as being in an invisible beam of energy. The experience lasted several minutes. Washington reported cases of this strange illness on every continent except Vietnam, Vienna, and Berlin.

There are suspicions that it could be a deliberate attack by the Kremlin on US officials.

- Advertisement -

Marc Polymeropoulos was a former CIA Officer and said on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that “This is an act against U.S. officials.”

“We need to discover who is doing this.”

According to him, he contracted the disease in Moscow in 2017. He stated that it was urgent for an explanation as to how and why this virus spread.

The CIA now has a task force, which is headed by Osama bin Laden, the man who led the search for Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden.

- Advertisement -

Some experts believe the condition is psychological and is caused by stress. Others think it is intentional.